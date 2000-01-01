Two of the top basketball minds in the world, Devin Williams & Ryan Razooky take you through custom-curated training each month. Experience a high level of learning that improves your game on and off the court. The Academy by In The Lab brings together all of our trainers professional basketball training knowledge into one app. Inside the app, you’ll be able to access training videos and programs that will help you step up your game both on the court and off it. With step-by-step training from Devin & Ryan and exclusive never-before-seen content, this app is going to help you get off the bench and become the go-to player on your team. With new content releasing every month, the Academy supplies you with an endless supply of knowledge, workouts, and tips to improve your game.

Academy This site is no longer available here. If you have questions, please reach out to our support team by using this contact form.